Federal Minister of Religious Affairs Talha Mehmood’s exemplary initiative

Makkah Mukarramah (Web Desk) Federal Minister of Religious Affairs Talha Mehmood has set an example by paying all her expenses for Makkah Mukarramah and Madinah Munawara out of her pocket. According to the sources, the Federal Minister of Religious Affairs paid 14 thousand 350 Rials to the Accounts Officer at Pakistan House from his personal expense.

In the amount paid, 10 thousand riyals for accommodation, 4200 riyals for transport in Makkah and 150 riyals for transport in Madinah. He has also paid the money for additional expenses.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Federal Minister Talha Mehmood is currently in Makkah under the official Hajj scheme.

The Federal Minister said that I have come like a normal Hajj, as soon as I assumed the portfolio of the Ministry, I had announced that I would neither do Hajj for free nor would I let anyone else do it.

