Federal Ministry of Justice wants to further develop international criminal law

The rights of the people who are victims of criminal offenses according to §§ 6 bis 8 and 10 bis 12 VStGB and whose rights to physical integrity, freedom, religious, sexual or reproductive self-determination or undisturbed physical and mental development in childhood have been violated.

You and the relatives of those killed by these crimes should be granted the right to joint prosecution. For this purpose § 395 StPO to be changed.

At the same time, the rules on the legal representation of joint plaintiffs are to be adjusted. If victims of CCAIL offenses have been admitted as joint prosecutors, they should in future be entitled to have a victims’ lawyer assigned without further requirements. In particular, it should not depend on the requirements for legal aid. For this purpose § 397a Abs. 1 StPO to be changed.

Psychosocial process support in the future without prerequisites

The rules for the assignment of a psychosocial process support should also be adjusted (§ 406g StPO): If victims of international crimes have been admitted as joint prosecutors, they should in future be entitled to have a psychosocial court attendant assigned to them upon application without further requirements.

In order to take into account the legitimate interest of the practice in the effective conduct of main hearings with numerous joint plaintiffs, § 397b Unit volume 1 StPO, which enables joint accessory prosecution in the case of similar interests, can be supplemented by another standard example that substantiates these interests in proceedings under the CCAIL.

In addition, a new § 397b paragraph 4 StPO is to regulate that in cases in which a joint lawyer has been appointed to assist several joint plaintiffs only because of VStGB facts, the exercise of the 397 Abs. 1 Clause 3 and 4 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the participation rights of the joint plaintiffs, such as their right to ask questions or submit evidence, are transferred to their joint prosecutor representatives.

Close criminal liability gaps

Criminal liability gaps in the VStGB are to be closed and the criminal offenses there are to be further developed.

§ 7 VStGB (crimes against humanity) and § 8 The CCAIL (war crimes against persons) is to be amended so that it also includes the offenses of sexual slavery, sexual assault and forced termination of pregnancy. According to the BMJ, this should take into account the considerable unlawful content of the act described and the increasing importance of these facts in the case law of the ICC.

The facts of the use of weapons whose splinters cannot be detected with X-rays and the use of permanently blinding laser weapons are also to be newly included in the CCAIL. These facts were recently included in the Statute of the ICC; by adopting it in national law, the aim is to contribute to the formation of corresponding customary international law.

Finally, in the act of enforced disappearance as a crime against humanity (§ 7 VStGB) the requirement to ask can be deleted

Better media work

Reception and dissemination of important German international criminal law processes should be promoted. For this purpose, in § 185 GVG to clarify that media representatives can use interpretation in court proceedings if they do not speak German. The Ministry of Justice will also commission translations of groundbreaking judgments on international criminal law into English, so that the non-German-speaking public around the world can also have access to them.

Finally, the scientific and historical reception of international criminal law procedures should be facilitated. For this purpose, in § 169 Abs. 2 S. 1 GVG, the possibility of filming can also be permitted if it is a matter of international criminal law proceedings of corresponding importance.

In addition, it should be regulated that the recording – which will be mandatory for many main criminal hearings in the future – can also be used for scientific and historical purposes. This is to be brought about by an adjustment of § 169 Abs. 2 GVG and due to the new version of § 273 StPO in the draft of the law on the digital documentation of the main criminal hearing.

