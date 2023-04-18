Home » Federal office explains the long search for the nuclear waste repository | > – News
As of: 04/17/2023 9:33 p.m

How likely is a nuclear waste storage facility near Schwerin? How long does the search take? Energy security employees explain the long search for the nuclear waste repository on the Schwerin market square.

The last three German nuclear power plants have gone offline. What remains is nuclear waste and it has to go somewhere. About 90 regions within Germany are under discussion in which such a location would be conceivable, including areas in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. An information mobile from the Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Management (BASE) will be on the Schwerin market square until Tuesday afternoon. On site, employees explain the process of finding a repository. Visitors can also find out how they can participate in future searches.

In four years there should be a first selection for nuclear waste repositories

The Federal Office expects a lengthy process. Almost half of Germany’s area is geologically out of the question. The remainder of the area is being screened for possible locations based on existing information. They are to be determined in around four years. Further investigations should then reveal a suitable location there by the early 2040s.

Even after the location has been chosen in about 20 years, the authority expects further years of investigations, objections and counter-assessments. Completion is not expected before 2060, according to the Energy Security Agency. Almost 2,000 nuclear waste containers, so-called castors, have to be kept safe for a million years. The infomobile is on the market square until 7 p.m. on Monday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Highly radioactive waste comes from spent fuel assemblies

The search for a repository for nuclear waste is regulated by the so-called Site Selection Act. It dictates that the site must provide the best possible security for a million years. During this period, people and the environment should be protected from dangerous radiation. The highly radioactive nuclear waste, which mainly comes from spent fuel elements from nuclear power plants, makes up about five percent of the total amount of radioactive waste generated in Germany, but 99 percent of the radiation.

Earlier attempts to find a repository site for this waste, for example in Gorleben in Lower Saxony, failed due to protests from the population.

