Federal Police “Image”: Police with disciplinary proceedings against Pechstein



Claudia Pechstein speaks in her police uniform at the CDU policy convention. photo

© Michael Kappeler/dpa

At a CDU event, speed skater Claudia Pechstein called for the deportation of rejected asylum seekers – while wearing a police uniform. This could have consequences for the police officer.

According to a media report, the federal police are conducting disciplinary proceedings against their speed skater Claudia Pechstein because of her appearance in uniform at a CDU event.

According to the police service regulations, the service clothing “may not be worn at political events,” quoted the “Bild” newspaper from the letter it received to initiate the procedure. There was no “permission or permission to wear uniforms” for the CDU convention in June.

Pechstein also failed to make it clear in her speech that she was reflecting a “purely personal view”. According to the report, Pechstein has two or four weeks to comment orally or in writing.

Pechstein had stated that before her appearance, she had asked a superior and a federal police union representative to wear the uniform. In her speech she called for the deportation of rejected asylum seekers and justified this with more security in everyday life.

Pechstein and the federal police refused to comment on the disciplinary proceedings when asked by “Bild”. Her management and the Federal Ministry of the Interior also did not want to comment on a dpa request on Wednesday evening.

dpa

#Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

