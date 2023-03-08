Home News Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Völklingen, Day 2​
News

by admin
It was a topic that was indisputably and without being planned beforehand. Topic No. 1 became controversial at the “coffee table” with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday in the Old Town Hall of Völklingen. The fact that guests who had actually come because of other topics also actively participated in the discussion is probably a sign of the importance it has: “Education, education, education and more education”, Tatjana Brauer from the Youth Migration Service put it to the point, and that it is high time is not only to plan but also to act with regard to our education system.

