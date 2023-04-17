Federal youth discuss challenges in Agadir

Rachid Bijikin from Agadir

As a download for its Ramadan activities program, the Federal Youth League Anza branch in Agadir organized, on Saturday evening, an interactive symposium on the topic “Agadir..which sustainable city do we want?”, During which the organizing party opened an intellectual discussion of current, especially by evoking “the major transformations that the Souss metropolis is experiencing as an economic pole.” And a rising civilization, whether through major developmental workshops or in terms of civil and cultural dynamism, as well as urban and economic development.

The symposium dealt with many topics and problems, including constraints and challenges that cast a shadow over the environmental field, natural resources, the living climate of the population and the future of future generations, and what human interaction and the field impose (Agadir towards the green city), then future transformations and bets (Agadir the future); As well as public policies and approaches to sustainability.

The speakers also discussed other topics, such as the circular economy, participatory urbanization, energy efficiency and sustainable transportation, in addition to the cultural identity of the city of rebirth.

Raja Masou, the local writer for the Federal Youth Union in Anza, considered that “the topic of the symposium has its current importance, and it was chosen in order to open a dialogue and intellectual discussion to listen to the opinions of young women and men about their city and what future they aspire to.”

“This difficult period in which the world is suffering from several challenges, linked in particular to instability and pressure on energy, water and environmental resources, and challenges related to post-Covid public health, requires strong collective mobilization, to engage in smart cities,” Messo added.

“This stage and situation also requires the search for new methods of management that take into account the provision of high-quality services to the city’s residents, including the most important services related to the right to live in a sound, clean and healthy environment; On the other hand, it takes into account the rational management of natural and vital resources, including water and energy, in the areas of transportation, housing, waste management, and others.