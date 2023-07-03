Federico Gutiérrez is running for the Mayor’s Office of Medellín

Sources close to the former mayor of Medellín and former presidential candidate, Federico Gutiérrez, revealed that this Tuesday, July 4, Gutiérrez will officially launch his candidacy for mayor of Medellín. The announcement will take place at 8:30 in the morning in the church of the Castilla neighborhood of Medellín, where Gutiérrez will appear accompanied by members of his…

Exclusive content for subscribers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

