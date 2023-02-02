Former presidential candidate Federico Gutiérrez assured this Wednesday that he is making contacts with independent political leaders from various regions to create voices that are capable of speaking “strongly” about what is happening in the country and for the regional elections on October 29.

Gutiérrez explained that these contacts are with “independent people” from cities like Cali, Cartagena, Bogotá and Barranquilla so that “there is a voice from the regions and that they are also able to speak forcefully about what is happening at the national level.”

This was stated in Bogotá, where he asked the National Electoral Council (CNE) for legal status so that his Movimiento Creemos becomes a political party.

In the first presidential round, in May of last year, the former mayor of Medellín obtained more than five million votes, which according to him allows him to aspire to consolidate new leadership in the country.

“We believe that it is essential that democracy be strengthened because an electoral year is coming with challenges for the regions,” he said, referring to the regional elections in October this year where governors and mayors will be elected as well as municipal councilors and mayors of the Local Administrative Boards (JAL).

Gutiérrez’s idea is that his party can “give endorsements to mayors, governors, councils and assemblies” in those elections.

Likewise, he affirmed that it is important that there is a party that can provide a good opposition and that speaks with arguments against what the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro has been doing.

“We must worry about the pension reform, the health reform (…) and the total peace of President Petro,” he said.

Regarding his possible aspiration to the Mayor of Medellín or the Governor of Antioquia, the former candidate mentioned that “the first step is to obtain legal status” and that the decision would be made in May, meanwhile, he is consolidating a movement that begins to give him a new vision for the country. EFE

