Fedor Gál: I am dumbfounded watching the destruction of one country | Company | .a week

however, it would be useless to read religious or scientific texts if a person lacks lived experience. Lived to the core. Personal pain, personal confrontation with evil and greed without morality, for example. I watch in dumb amazement the disintegration of one family. His biggest victims will be the most innocent – children and old people. It is primarily about money, property. Both on the ruins of the relations of the so-called traditional family.

There are many ways to handle such situations. Sacks sees hope in religious faith, Jung in courage and the ability to “look in the mirror.” As far as I know, they both lived fulfilling lives, left behind works and followers, and help us to understand ourselves and others from the other side, to fill our lives with deeds, and not with words and sermons.