Home News Fedor Gál: It’s worth shit today, Mrs. Müllerová | Company | .a week
News

Fedor Gál: It’s worth shit today, Mrs. Müllerová | Company | .a week

by admin
Fedor Gál: It’s worth shit today, Mrs. Müllerová | Company | .a week

a thinking person is looking for an explanation, he wants to understand… As everyone knows, he can and wants to. I also found my path. Briefly: Myth-making and mythophilicity as a foundation versus a limited ratio. I will omit links to authors from whom I draw inspiration (from C.G. Jung to Jonathan Sacks to Laco Kováč). However, there are not many of them.

But what are the paths for when there are almost as many as there are thinking people? Perhaps this variety is the point. The variety that comes from beliefs and believers who are this way and that way, constructive and destructive, just like the positive and negative emotions that make us crazy crowds or communities, societies, states.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the option to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

See also  Screen pens - Domenico Starnone

You may also like

Indigenous organizations in Colombia are protesting against the...

Work of the Council of Government on Thursday,...

The alleged murderer of a young man who...

No tool for Putin: Walter quarrels with sanctions...

‘Healing’ at the library in Pohang City… Spreading...

Will the airlines Ultra and Viva Air return...

ȫĸ ˮƽ⿪ ƽйʽִǰСϰƽڹ㶫ڵعɲȺǿй_Ƶ_й

JP Morgan Chase & Co.: Big Price Jump,...

Know the areas of high, medium and low...

Westring survey: Missing signatures may not be submitted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy