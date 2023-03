You can watch the whole video if you buy a Digital subscription of .week.

March 18, 2023

The paralysis of living memory scares me, says Fedor Gál. If we forget, then we will remember the past horrors again on our own skin. If the screaming mob is directed by a public figure, a politician, we must be vigilant. The gift of freedom can be a huge burden. To forget the victims is to let them die once more.