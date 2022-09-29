The presidents of the two regions of Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto, respectively Massimiliano Fedriga and Luca Zaia, illustrate, urged by the journalist of the Piccolo Elisa Coloni, the collaborations in the field to strengthen the already close link between the two regions. Fedriga extends the synergy of Prosecco to the wine and agro-food sector in general, then moving on to infrastructures, aimed at strengthening the centrality of Trieste, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto “they are not in Italy but at a European level”, and more ” to the industrial sector, thinking of the many companies that work between FVG and Veneto to increase our competitiveness at an international level, in addition to the experience, born two years ago together with Emilia Romagna, for the promotion of the entire Adriatic coast, tourist attraction from huge potential “. For Zaia “the dialogue between the two Regions exists, exists, is solid and translates into these government activities listed by Fedriga, as well as other projects that are now in the pipeline and that we will then make public”.

01:27