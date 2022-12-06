Home News Fedriga: “It is necessary to enhance the autonomy and needs of the territories”
«There is no doubt that the regional institutions are among the most stable and cohesive republican institutions. The result of the proximity to the territory certainly, of the need to respond to and understand the needs of citizens and businesses on a daily basis, but also of the ability to interpret the different needs of the territories and their specificities which represent the wealth of our country”. This was stated by the president of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Massimiliano Fedriga, on the occasion of his speech on the second day of the Festival of Regions and Autonomous Provinces “L’Italia delle Regioni”, at the Villa Reale in Monza.

