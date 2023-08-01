Home » Fedriga, those who speculate on bad weather will find a serious contrast – News
News

Fedriga, those who speculate on bad weather will find a serious contrast – News

by admin
Fedriga, those who speculate on bad weather will find a serious contrast – News

“If someone thinks of speculating” on the material necessary for the safety and reconstruction of the structures affected by the bad weather, “they will find a serious opposition from the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region which will involve all the institutions in charge, so that these things cannot happen ” and so that whoever implements them “is punished very strongly if not drastically”.

This was stated by the president of the Fvg, Massimiliano Fedriga, on the sidelines of a meeting in Trieste, referring to reports, “I hope limited”, by citizens.
In case there were speculations, he added, “we will report to the gdf”.
Speaking then of the reconnaissance of the damage caused by the bad weather, Fedriga explained that “all monitoring is underway.
We mapped the municipalities involved – he added – and sent it to the government yesterday.

I think we are the first Region ever to have done the mapping. We are now working on the estimate” of the damages. “I think that by the end of August the government will issue an emergency decree and at that point the procedures will start. We have allocated the first 50 million and more other resources for current expenditure to carry out the interventions.
Everything that the Region can do in a timely manner – he concluded – is doing it more quickly than the most optimistic forecasts”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  No one will allow National Socialism to return News Berlin - News Berlin Politics Current news on the Internet

You may also like

“The Fed Can Curb Inflation Without a Massive...

Record Number of Police Agents Withdraw from Agency,...

They call on illegal armed groups to allow...

Death Toll Rises to 11, Including 2 on...

Healthcare: resolution for heart disease surgery at the...

Refugees in Trieste are in a similar situation...

Juanfer Quintero’s comment for which Carlos Antonio Vélez...

Moria mussels in Taranto, sector asks for state...

The Russian army is not yet at the...

Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region Braces for High Flood Control Pressure...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy