Fedriga, those who speculate on bad weather will find a serious contrast – News

“If someone thinks of speculating” on the material necessary for the safety and reconstruction of the structures affected by the bad weather, “they will find a serious opposition from the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region which will involve all the institutions in charge, so that these things cannot happen ” and so that whoever implements them “is punished very strongly if not drastically”.

This was stated by the president of the Fvg, Massimiliano Fedriga, on the sidelines of a meeting in Trieste, referring to reports, “I hope limited”, by citizens.

In case there were speculations, he added, “we will report to the gdf”.

Speaking then of the reconnaissance of the damage caused by the bad weather, Fedriga explained that “all monitoring is underway.

We mapped the municipalities involved – he added – and sent it to the government yesterday.

I think we are the first Region ever to have done the mapping. We are now working on the estimate” of the damages. “I think that by the end of August the government will issue an emergency decree and at that point the procedures will start. We have allocated the first 50 million and more other resources for current expenditure to carry out the interventions.

Everything that the Region can do in a timely manner – he concluded – is doing it more quickly than the most optimistic forecasts”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

