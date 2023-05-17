Fedriga, volunteering and associations together for the next – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 16 – “An important example of volunteering and associations that make themselves available to others and collaborate to help those in difficulty and in need, in full synergy with the institutions and healthcare, at the regional level , nationally and internationally, since the maternal and child Burlo Garofolo certainly has an appeal of a supranational nature”. This was stated by the governor of the Fvg Region, Massimiliano Fedriga, speaking with the regional councilor for health, Riccardo Riccardi, at the delivery to the same hospital of “CliniMACS Prodigy Tct”, a technologically advanced instrument, among the few of its kind active in Italy , to generate Car-T cell therapies, effective in the treatment of hematologic cancers and other diseases.



The instrumentation was also purchased thanks to a donation of 150,000 euros from the Association of parents with neoplastic hemopathies of the Fvg (Agmen Fvg), represented by the new president Franca Sirotich Casalaz. A reality that for Fedriga and Riccardi “expresses an extraordinary energy and has the great ability to be close to the person in difficulty, and their loved ones, especially before and after the moment of acuteness”. (HANDLE).

