Healthier, more sustainable and cheaper menus.

Feeding tomorrow is a project that aims to help, free of charge and collaboratively, all those institutions that wish to implement at least one weekly menu made up of preparations of legumes, whole grains, vegetables and seeds in their dining rooms and buffets.

This initiative that has become relevant is part of many others led by the international animal protection NGO Sinergia Animal, in this one, in particular, free support, training and advice are offered to public and private institutions with nutritionists and specialized chefs.

The commitment of the institutions that wish to participate is that they are willing to offer at least 20% plant-based meals in their restaurants, cafeterias and canteens. To date, the commitments obtained by the program have the potential to serve more than 224,000 meals per year.

“Animal products such as beef and dairy products are some of the most polluting foods,” said Natalia Téllez, manager of Food Policies in Colombia. “Individual choices matter, but when we think about the impact of an organization that serves thousands of meals every day, it’s crucial to add them to this change as well,” she added.

The institution Evergreen School, a school with more than 530 students in Bogotá, is one of the examples of how small changes can represent a great advance for the planet and the health of people. In 2020 they began conversations with Feeding Tomorrow, and since 2021 they have served 100% plant-based menus, once a week. By the end of 2023, around 142,320 dishes will have been replaced by more sustainable and healthy plant-based alternatives that are also delicious.

In the consulting process with nutritionists and specialized chefs, cooking workshops are held in the institutions to teach how to develop new recipes, learn about other ingredients and flavors. Likewise, the project monitors to know the impact of the implementation of the program in the institutions and how the beneficiaries of the new menus receive it.

In this sense, feeding tomorrow generates healthier, more sustainable and cheaper food proposals so that they can be implemented once a week in the dining rooms or buffets of various institutions, with the same or even lower costs.