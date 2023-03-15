True peace is a spiritual grace, that like love, cannot be negotiated. It is given as the fruit of a heart free of power and control. It is necessary to dedicate a space of silence to be able to listen to your inner voice, the language of the heart and feelings, which are almost never wrong. Remember that your authentic Self watches you beyond good and evil, pleasure and pain. Your true essence is above the things of the world.

Finds your spiritual peace by: being congruent, honest, detaching yourself from desires, stopping hurting yourself, loving without conditions and laughing at yourself. A happy heart multiplies health and years, but a spirit of criticism and sadness has to make life sick and bitter.

When things get difficult and dark in life, the inner attitude illuminates them with the light of hope and calm. Let everything flow. Simplify your life and feel. Live in the here and now… It simply exists.

Happy are those who are at peace with themselves, having accepted the calm that confrontation and self-recognition of reality produces, destroying their insane ego and raising their self-esteem. Since they no longer try to escape their pain through addictions and affective dependencies, they finally found a new source of hope and love, placing their lives in God’s hands.

Meditation and prayer clarify your mind to manage your emotional reactions, achieving balance, peace with yourself and with others.becoming a peaceful, compassionate, free and loving being.

Prudent people suffer less because they do not know how to flatter, slander and criticize. Do you want to bring more peace into your life? Learn to forgive, not to forget, but to free yourself from inner pain. Also, ask yourself, do I feel joy with the triumphs and successes of others? If so, your mental health is excellent.

God loves us unconditionally just the way we are. His desire is that we learn to take care of ourselves with kindness and compassion, achieving spiritual maturity that is nothing other than the art of living in harmonyleaving control of the mind and seeking balance in the middle path, without exaggerated expectations, desires and ambitions in life.

Living today allows you to enjoy inner peace, only carrying the burdens of this day without anguish and stress. A clear conscience and the fulfillment of personal commitments are the basis for authentic prosperity, as it reduces fatigue, boosts work activity and brings the joy of being useful to serve others closer..

For this reason, firmly believe in your internal powers, raise your optimism by trusting in God and in the love that He feels towards you. So you will live in peace. In your personal story, you must be very clear about the why and what for of life.

This way you will know the right direction towards the achievement of your goals and objectives. Do not impose time on your recovery, because in reality you need a road map and not a clock that continues to control your existence.

Know the art of the greats Spiritual Masters: “the paradoxical mixture”. With her you will learn to wait without waiting, to search no matter what you find, to be by being, accepting that pain and joy are the natural guides to achieve the gift of serenity.