SELECTION

The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) reported on Tuesday that it will hold friendly matches against Australia next March, despite the fact that it has not yet designated the successor to Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, who has not renewed as coach of the national team.

The expectation remains about the name of the new coach of the selection / La Hora

“The Ecuadorian team will face Australia in two friendly matches to be played in Sydney on March 24 and in Melbourne on March 28 on the first men’s FIFA date of the year,” the FEF said in a statement.

The announcement of the friendlies came at a time when the FEF has not yet defined the new coach, after the end of Alfaro’s term at the end of Ecuador’s participation in the World Cup in Qatar.

The president of the FEF, Franciscco Egas, acknowledged last February the interest in hiring the Argentine Ricardo Gareca, who led Peru for seven years, although the issue was silenced.

Another of the names that Egas mentioned to succeed Alfaro was that of Sebastián Beccacece, also from Argentina, but the issue has not gone beyond the preliminary announcement either.

The president of the FEF acknowledged a debt with Alfaro of 290,000 dollars, but the former coach announced through one of his lawyers that the debt is close to 4,000,000 dollars and, if necessary, he would resort to FIFA so that said payment is made. (EFE) / The Hour