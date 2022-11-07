

Feihong-97A UAV unveiled at China Air Show or with stealth performance

#Feihong 97A UAV debuts at China Air Show#[Feihong-97A UAV debuts at China Air Show or has stealth performance]#14th China Air Show# The 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Expo will be held on November 8 It will be held at Zhuhai International Airshow Center from 13th to 13th. In this air show, the Feihong-97A UAV, known as the “loyal wingman”, was unveiled for the first time and appeared on the UAV booth of the China Air Show. It is reported that Feihong-97A has stealth function.

