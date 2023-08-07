Feijóo will seek “a broad and constitutional agreement” to govern

The president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, described as “advance in the field of constitutionalism” the new position of Vox to support his investiture without demanding to enter the Government and stated that he will seek “a broad and constitutional agreement” to be able to govern in lonely.

“The proposal that I make is for a lone government of the Popular Party. A party is necessary for a government and not 24 parties ruling in Spain. So many parties to govern, with different ideologies and contradictory political interests, is the opposite of the governability of our country”, Feijóo assured in an act in Cambados (Pontevedra).

The PP leader explained that his governance proposal is based on a “broad and constitutional agreement to continue and continue with the reforms that Spain needs.” “Keep the Constitution in force and move forward as the countries of Europe do, to create employment, finance pensions and improve public services. That is what governing consists of, the rest is simply resisting”, he affirmed.

Thus, Feijóo acknowledged that he poses three different scenarios for Spain after the July 23 elections. The first of them, as he has detailed, is the blockade and a new electoral repetition, “as happened with Mr. Pedro Sánchez in 2015 and in 2016.”

The second, he continued, is an investiture of the current acting president of the Government and leader of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, “in exchange for weakening the State, diminishing general interests and breaking the principle of equality of citizens.”

The third scenario is that “broad and constitutional agreement” on which Feijóo will continue to work in the coming weeks. “I am convinced that it is necessary to give certainty in this moment of uncertainty. It is necessary to bet on the governability and centrality of our country, and it is necessary to send a message that a broad, constitutional agreement is essential to make the reforms that Spain needs ”, he indicated.

“I am going to try that constitutional agreement, that broad agreement, with humility, with the general interests as the bedside book and with respect for the rest of the political parties. I think the humility of the winner is more important than the arrogance of the loser, ”he added.

Feijóo thus insisted that he will seek to avoid “ungovernability”. “Every time elections are repeated in Spain, it is not possible to return again, either to a more ungovernable legislature than the previous one or to a blockade by the Spanish government,” he assured.

“We will not be an obstacle to avoid a government of national destruction,” stressed the formation led by Santiago Abascal in a statement, in which it has ensured that its 33 deputies in Congress would support “a constitutional majority.”

Vox expressed its concern about the possibility that the acting head of the Executive and PSOE general secretary, Pedro Sánchez, will be sworn in as president “with the support of the fugitive from Justice, Carles Puigdemont, Bildu, PNV and ERC”.

For the formation, a government with this support “would constitute a serious threat to the constitutional order and coexistence” since they consider that there would be “the possibility that Sánchez would even grant a referendum on self-determination”, which would mean “a coup promoted by the government itself, which would probably lead to a breakdown of coexistence and social peace”.

On the other hand, Feijóo criticized that the Socialists have rejected his offer to meet and has referred specifically to the situation in Ceuta, where the PSOE has broken a preliminary agreement for the governance of the popular.

“The PSOE has broken a preliminary agreement for the governance of Ceuta, an autonomous city whose sovereignty is claimed by another country where the candidate and Mr. Sánchez are vacationing. It is certainly not the best way to start, nor is it the best context to move forward, but this is the context in which Spain finds itself and with which the majority of Spaniards find ourselves, ”he lamented.

Finally, he recalled that the PSOE has not yet congratulated the PP or himself for having won the elections. “The PSOE has not yet accepted the victory of the PP at the polls,” he said

