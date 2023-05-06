Home » Felicia Bracho took office as representative of the president at the UPC
the sociologist Felicia Bracho Oñate took office, this Friday, as representative of the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro Urrego, in the Superior Council of the Popular University of Cesar.

According to official information from the educational institution, Bracho “assumes the responsibility of contributing to teamwork that seeks to raise higher education levels and achieve UPC quality certification”.

The act that formalizes the entry of the official from the corregimiento of Guacoche, Valledupar, to the alma mater of the Cesarenses was carried out before the Secretary of Education of the department of Cesar, pamela garcia; the representative of the teachers, as well as that of the students, unions, the rector Robert Romero, among other advisers.

