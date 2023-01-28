Home News Felipe Bayón will be in charge of Ecopetrol until March 31, 2023
Ecopetrol SA reported that engineer Felipe Bayón Pardo will be in charge of Ecopetrol SA until March 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors gave special recognition to Felipe Bayón Pardo for the achievements made during his tenure at the helm of Ecopetrol since September 2017.

During his tenure, the company achieved excellent operating and financial results that provided significant benefits in terms of energy sovereignty and more resources to close social gaps in the country, always keeping people’s lives as a principle.

His leadership in turning Ecopetrol into a diversified energy group of reference in the American continent, committed to the energy transition, with a robust long-term strategy for 2040 “Energy that Transforms” that fully responds to current environmental challenges was highlighted. , social and governance to continue growing in a sustained and profitable manner.

Under the direction of Felipe Bayón, the Ecopetrol Group also became a pioneer in the region by setting a goal of reducing net carbon emissions to zero by 2050, as well as the design and implementation of its strategic plan for development Low emission hydrogen. He drove a deep technological transformation to streamline processes in the company and was a champion of diversity and inclusion programs.

He also led the acquisition of 51.4% of ISA’s shares, one of the most relevant transactions in the Western Hemisphere in 2021 with already visible results in decarbonization and electrification.

During his administration, important offshore gas discoveries were made, such as Gorgon-2 and Uchuva-1, which ratified the existence of a gas province in the Caribbean Sea that will be essential to preserve the country’s energy sovereignty in the future, and the expansion of the the capacity of the Cartagena Refinery to meet the growing demand for refined products. He also led a comprehensive program to raise fuel quality to international standards.

Its direction was essential to face the most complex international situations in recent years, such as the price crisis derived from the Covid-19 pandemic, under the highest industrial safety standards and to meet the country’s demand for fuel for its operation.

The process of selection and appointment of the new president of Ecopetrol SA by the Board of Directors will be based on a rigorous selection process, in accordance with the Succession Policy of the President of Ecopetrol SA

Source: Ecopetrol SA

