Felipe Díaz underwent surgery on his lip after being injured in a robbery in Valledupar

EL PILÓN learned that the young businessman Felipe Díaz, owner of the Frutopping restaurant, is out of danger after being injured in the middle of a robbery in the Casimiro Maestre neighborhood of the city of Valledupar.

This was announced by his sentimental partner, through social networks. “Everything went well for the glory of God and his prayers. In recovery from the reconstruction of her lower left lip ”, wrote the young woman.

According to the first versions, Felipe Díaz was shot in the face by the criminals, managing to be helped and taken to a care center, where he was treated and later operated on.

Friends of the couple have expressed their solidarity with messages, prayers and accompaniment. This is the case of Dayan Bello and Asdrubal Guerrero, owners of the ‘Costeñitos’ snack company, who went to the Laura Daniela clinic to find out the condition of the victim.

“Pipe came out of surgery super well, now under observation and will soon be released with God’s favor,” Dayan Bello posted on his Instagram account.

