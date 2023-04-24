Felipe López, continues touring the different communes of Cali

With the commitment to continue working for the people of Valle del Cauca, Felipe López cuts the different communes of Cali, with the aim of learning about the needs of the community and presenting his social proposal with a view to the Assembly of Valle del Cauca.

In the marathon days through the neighborhoods of Cali, he has been accompanied by the Senator of the Republic Juan Carlos Garcés and the councilor Audry Toro, who would be his formula in the 2023 regional elections.

Felipe has visited a total of 11 communes of the 22 that comprise the district. His most recent visit was to commune 7, in the Las Ceibas neighborhood, where he shared with leaders of the New Generation Movement, who reaffirm his support for the candidate for the Departmental Assembly.

López Lòpez is clear that he will continue working to provide better guarantees to athletes.

Additionally, it will promote sports tourism in the region, since it is an opportunity to boost the department’s economy, and it will work to provide guarantees to entrepreneurs.

The pre-candidate for the Valle del Cauca Assembly will continue touring Cali in a marathon manner, to continue publicizing his proposal and inviting the community to participate in it.

Communes 3, 11, 12, 16, 20 and 22, will be the ones you will visit in the coming days.

Comments