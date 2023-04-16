Home » Felipe Morales, one day away from being crowned Sub 23 champion in the Vuelta al Sur
Felipe Morales, one day away from being crowned Sub 23 champion in the Vuelta al Sur

Felipe Morales, one day away from being crowned Sub 23 champion in the Vuelta al Sur

Huilense cyclist Felipe Morales is one day away from winning the Vuelta al Sur championship in the sub 23 category.

Morales, a member of Team Inderhuila and a native of Pitalito, placed fourth in the third stage, which culminated in the first category mountain prize, after a 103-kilometer journey between Garzón and the Rivera Hot Springs.

In the same stage, Javier Jamaica from the Tolima team is Pasión in elite men, Camilo Castillo from EPM in sub 23 and Paula Latriglia from Eneicat CM Team won the fraction that had their goal in the Rivera Municipality Hot Springs.

The fourth and final stage of the Vuelta al Sur will take place this Sunday, April 16, in Neiva, with an urban circuit that will have its starting and finishing point in front of the Huila government. The race will go through Calle 4, Carrera 7, Avenida la Toma West-East direction to resume Carrera 4 until it reaches the finish and exit site again in front of the Huila government.

With the outstanding performance of Felipe Morales, Huila is very close to being crowned champion of this important cycling event.

“God gave me the strength today to hold on to the lead and we hope that tomorrow without any mishaps I will finish this race properly with the lead. In Huila there is a lot of talent, unfortunately there is not that economic part for more talents to emerge, ”said the Huilense runner to Diario del Huila.

