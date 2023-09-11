Home » Felipe Murgas on the 392 security cameras in Valledupar
Felipe Murgas on the 392 security cameras in Valledupar

Felipe Murgas on the 392 security cameras in Valledupar

At last! Felipe Murgas, secretary of the Municipal Government of Valleduparannounced that more than 80% of the security cameras that the city of Valleduparwill soon be operational for use, in the search for the crime reductionin the capital of Caesar.

According to the official, progress is being made in the Preventive Maintenance y corrective of 185 functional cameraswhich cover strategic points and will be monitored, permanently, from a Automatic Dispatch Center of the National Police, in the 6 communes of the city.

This is a technological tool that we hope will have a positive impact within the positive results that our National Police has been presenting“said the secretary.

The city has 392 security cameras, located in the 6 communes of Valledupar. Photo: Joaquín Ramírez

It is important to note that the video surveillance devices were installed ago two municipal administrationsbut by 2020 only 10% were operational, and by the beginning of 2021, the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro González announced that 50% were operational.

Unfortunately, this system has some flaws, there are some that are in replacement, others are in maintenance, but around 80% of the cameras will be operational constantly“, indicated Murgas.

Likewise, he mentioned that a functional security camera helps a faster intervention by agents of the National Police.

On the other hand, the Secretary of the Municipal Government also mentioned that the purchase of latest technology cameraswith which vehicles and people would be carefully identified and would be easy to observe in 360 degrees.

HOW MUCH IS THE INVESTMENT?

According to Felipe Murgasthe corrective and preventive maintenance of security cameras costs the municipality, about 978 million pesos.

This covers from the beginning of the contractual process until the end of the contract with the cameras already in operation. In addition, it points out that the contract is stipulated for six months of execution, but due to the current situation, it is intended to complete in three months.

By Writing THE PYLON

