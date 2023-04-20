Felisa Cristales announces that she will choose between 3 political parties to participate in the 2024 elections – Diario La Página

The former deputy from Arena, Felissa Cristales, announced this afternoon that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal finally withdrew her affiliation to the tricolor party, for which, according to the law, she was free to participate under a new flag for the next electoral process that it will be in 2024.

“I’m telling you that the TSE has already responded to me, they enforced the law and ordered Arena to disaffiliate me,” said the former legislator who has remained close to Nuevas Ideas y Gana since leaving congress.

The former legislator explained that, according to the notification from the electoral body, “currently, I have no party affiliation and that I am free to join the party of my choice and participate in the following elections.”

Cristales, who is a regular on social networks, responded to the messages received on her Twitter account @FCristales and he announced that he is evaluating his affiliation between three parties, although he did not provide more details.

Some of her followers also suggested that she participate as a candidate for mayor of Santa Tecla, to which the former legislator left the doors open.

Cristales resigned from Arena in January 2021 for having been excluded from the party to participate in the electoral process. At that time, she described the members of the National Electoral Commission of the political institute as “scoundrels”, and assured that, in addition to not allowing her to participate in the inmates, they did not expel her from it either, which prevented her from running for another flag.