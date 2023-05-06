Félix Sánchez Bas, spoke this morning at a press conference on various issues in relation to the ‘tricolor’ team, including the case by Byron Castillo and the TAS.

sports

Félix Sánchez Bas: “I’m waiting for news to come out (Byron Castillo case)”

Félix Sánchez Bas, technical director of Ecuador. (PHOTO: ARCHIVE)

The technical director of Ecuador, Felix Sanchez Basspoke this morning at a press conference on different topics in relation to the ‘tricolor’ team.

Sánchez Bas was consulted by Byron Castillo, player who was removed at the last minute of the world due to an injury but above all due to the shadow of the sanction of the TAS for the claim of Chile.

The European coach said: “everything is in progress, I’m waiting for news to come out, but as of today… well, waiting like everyone else”.

The truth is Castillo continues to play in Liga MXbut he has not been called up in Ecuador’s last two friendlies against Australia.

defense of Ecuador would be preparing its counter-response to be able to appeal what was said by the TAS, which should bring the case before the ordinary courts (Switzerland).