Félix Tshisekedi in Brazil for a summit on the Amazon basin

In Belém, the Congolese head of state, with his colleagues from eight countries crossed by the giant forest must discuss the preservation of this forest.

The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, arrived Tuesday in Belém Do para, Brazil, to take part in the summit on the Amazon basin, according to the Presidency of the Republic.

The latter explains: “The Head of State of the leading country in the Congo Basin, Félix Tshisekedi is invited there by his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, alongside two other leading countries of the largest forest basins on the planet. , namely Brazil, with the Amazon and Indonesia with Borneo-Mekong”.

At the Belém Summit, which opens this Tuesday in Brazil, the heads of state of eight countries crossed by the giant forest must discuss its preservation.

The same source adds: “Considered as the gateway to the Amazon forest, the largest forest basin in the world, Belém hosts from August 8 to 9 the summit of the Heads of State of the 8 signatory countries of the ” Amazon Pact” namely Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela”.

In November 2022, she said, Brazil, the DRC and Indonesia had signed, on the sidelines of COP-27, the “United Nations Framework Convention on Climate”, a trilateral alliance for cooperation on tropical forests and climate action.

At a time when the climate crisis is a global problem, the 3 solution-countries now referred to as “G3 climate” have decided to combine their efforts in order to speak with one voice and develop a common agenda for the safeguarding and preservation. of their forest resources.

They are also seeking fair compensation for the ecosystem services provided by these reservoirs of mega-biodiversity for their populations.

Throughout the Amazon Basin, the largest rainforest on the planet is under threat.

Digital Congo via Matin Infos

