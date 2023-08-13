Félix Tshisekedi praises the forest riches of the DRC

The Democratic Republic of Congo marked its presence at the summit of the treaty on Amazonian cooperation held in Belém, Brazil by Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi.

In his speech, the Head of State demonstrated that the Democratic Republic of Congo plays a key role in the fight against climate change in that it represents, like the countries of the Amazon region, one of the lungs of the planet and one of the “solution countries” in the face of climate challenges.

Supporting figures, President Tshisekedi explained that the forests of the DRC are home to a rich and endemic fauna and flora which play a fundamental role in regulating the global climate system, in the same way as the Amazonian forest.

« Indeed, the DRC is the second largest forest area in the world. With its 155 million hectares of forests which cover the equivalent of 67% of the national territory, my country alone represents nearly 10% of the world‘s tropical forests, nearly 38% of African forests and about 60% of those of the Congo Basin. The forest massif of the DRC also sequesters nearly 24.5 Gigatons of greenhouse gases daily, of which 3/4 are concentrated on 43% of the surface of the country. “, said President Félix Tshisekedi in essence.

And to continue, that ” to this enormous forest massif, are added vast expanses of peat bogs, covering approximately 101,500 km² of the national territory. Its main advantage remains its carbon absorption capacity, which amounts to nearly 1.5 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, or 4% of global emissions. Its peatlands constitute a natural store of more than 30 Gigatons of carbon dioxide, the equivalent of more than two years of global greenhouse gas emissions. ».

For him, today’s expanded summit comes to embellish and highlight the decisive step taken by the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Republic of Indonesia and the DRC which, through the adoption of a global and collaborative approach, has resulted, on November 14, 2022 in Bali, in the Joint Declaration on Cooperation around tropical forests and climate action, “BIC” in acronym, between the three aforementioned countries.

« The Trilateral Alliance for Cooperation on Tropical Forests and Climate Action thus dedicated in Bali will henceforth serve as a framework for consultation, sharing of experiences, exchanges and actions on crucial issues relating to forests and to biodiversity. As such, it will be able to formulate concerted proposals, in particular those relating to carbon credit markets. », concluded the Head of State.

Jules Ninda

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

