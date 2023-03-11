Photo Presidency of the Republic” />

“Welcome to the Congo, a country under attack,” declared Head of State Félix Tshisekedi on Friday March 10 to members of the UN Security Council delegation.

It was during their meeting at the Cité de l’Union Africaine, in Kinshasa.

Sources close to the Presidency of the Republic inform that the discussion between these two parties revolved around the persistence of insecurity in eastern DRC.

