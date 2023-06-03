Home » Fell! Hugo Rodallega held a false call for the National Team
The experienced Valle del Cauca striker is one of the main signings of this 2023 in Colombian soccer. Since Independiente Santa Fe took over the services of Hugo Rodallega, the striker has shown growth in his level, congratulated and praised by experts.

Despite not qualifying for the final home runs, Independiente Santa Fe had games in which key players stood out, such as Hugo Rodallega and José Enamorado, entering the magnifying glass of Néstor Lorenzo, director of the Colombian national team.

The ‘fake’ call of the Colombian National Team

The FIFA date is approaching and all the teams are already preparing their call to face this date. Continental cups and international friendlies will be played in June. Colombia, for its part, will face Iraq on June 15 and Germany on June 20.

In this sense, there are many people who are looking forward to the list of players who will be in both games.

