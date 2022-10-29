A prolonged blast of the siren will indicate the earthquake (simulated). Once this has ceased, the population living in the area between Piazza Maggiore and Port’Oria is invited to leave their homes and follow the instructions of the volunteers who will indicate the escape routes to reach the waiting area in Pra ‘del Moro. Here the participants will be identified through an identity document and tax code. This is the evacuation test for a simulation of a seismic event scheduled for tomorrow from 9 to 13 as part of the Ana Triveneta Civil Protection exercise that will involve the entire territory of the Mountain Union for three days, from today to Sunday.

“FELTRIA 2022”

A thousand volunteers will be involved in 39 construction sites. At work the teams operating in the various specialties of Civil Protection, the means and technologies provided. One of the novelties will be the use of drones, which will make it possible to follow the various phases of the works in real time from the operational base set up in the former barracks of the Zannettelli Alpine troops.

At the same time, the Veneto Carabinieri Legion will also carry out its exercise. In particular, as part of the evacuation of part of the citadel for the simulation of an earthquake, the carabinieri will take care of the antiscallaggio.

PROGRAM

Today at 3 pm the base camp will be set up and at 4 pm the flag-raising ceremony will take place with the deposition of the laurel wreath at the war memorial. Afterwards (4.30 pm in the barracks) the exercises will be presented and a training course with mayors, administrators, technicians and civil protection area heads will be held at 5 pm. Tomorrow at 8 the construction sites will open in all the Municipalities of the Mountain Union, with the end of the works scheduled for 17.30.

Sunday the final day with the mass at 9 in the barracks, the parade at 10.30 from Viale Farra to the park of Remembrance, greetings, the delivery of certificates and the final lunch.

EVACUATION TEST

The streets of the historic center involved are via Luzzo, via Lusa, Ramponi ascent, Guslini ascent, Pasole ascent, Villabruna ascent, Turrigia ascent. Citizens were sent a notice with explanations on the conduct of the test. The first indication, at the sound of the siren, is not to go out, but to take shelter. Then you go out calmly, taking the bare essentials with you, go through the escape routes and reach the waiting area. For information contact the Civil Protection office on 0439 885307.

Volunteers from the Civil Protection and the police participating in the exercise will be present on site and vehicular traffic will be prohibited. In Pra ‘del Moro a reception area will be set up where a mobile clinic and an emergency psychology unit will be set up, which will carry out information activities, as well as a field canteen and a water purifier. At the end of the operations, it will be possible to return to their homes or participate in the lunch offered by Ana.