Mission accomplished. Tired faces and smiling faces in Zannettelli barracks where in the afternoon they began to return the over one thousand volunteers of Feltria 2022, the Triveneta Civil Protection exercise that involved all the municipalities of the Feltrina Mountain Union. Embankments and riverbeds cleaned up, but also dry stone walls and in some cases some less conspicuous but equally precious maintenance with the fence of a playground. It was a long list compiled by the municipalities, but the black feathers ticked it all off. A total of 1,300 men and women were involved, taking into account that the carabinieri, occasional volunteers and those who helped prepare lunch must be added to the 1,013 black feathers. in the offices of the various groups.

A great satisfaction for the section Ana from Feltre for which this three days is also one of the elements to celebrate the section’s hundredth anniversary. President Stefano Mariech already appears more relaxed while the head of Civil Protection, Giorgio Bottegal he is engaged in the debriefing where the sums of how things have gone are summed up. The final applause confirms that everything went well: «A success in numbers and in the works carried out in the area», comments Bottegal lapidary.

The sunny day with temperatures even higher than expected favored the work of the teams. The only drawback, the illness that hit one of the volunteers working in the Santa Giustina construction site, promptly rescued on the spot and then transported to the emergency room of the Feltre hospital for checks. Nothing serious.

Even teams from all over the Venetodal Friuli it’s yes Bolzano they passed with flying colors with the teams called from outside to work side by side with the local groups who then hosted their colleagues also for lunch. Great collaboration between the yellow suits, with the support of municipalities and private individuals who have made tractors and excavators available to facilitate the work. As to Tomofor example where the section of Valdagno she was busy cleaning a stretch of the stream Aurichwhich in the event of a flood discharges the water that invades the town of With wool. Here, in addition to the volunteers from Valdagno and Feltre, there was also a vehicle made available by Marco Eremitaggio. One of the many who responded to the call of the black feathers.

There was no lack of construction sites that proved to be more demanding than others, such as a Foenwhere the vegetation still inherited from the Vaia storm put a strain on the teams at work, or in Alanao di Piave where some dry stone walls were to be arranged.

The dog units are also the protagonists. In the library and in the Civic Museum in the historic center of Feltre, two searches for missing persons were organized with the help of dogs. In the Civic Museum, in particular, it was unleashed Shruti, six year old German Shepherd Grisons female. The commissioner plays the part of the missing person Tiziana Penco. A meticulous search in all the halls and rooms of the museum until the discovery.