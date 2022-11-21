The chapter of the presidency of Davide Riva at the helm of Port’Oria ends, which goes to the renewal of the council. The elections will be held on Thursday 8 December in the new headquarters of the neighborhood in San Paolo, in the premises of the former colony previously used by the Civil Defence. Neighborhood residents, active members (drummers, flag-wavers, council members) and associates can vote. To propose your candidacy for the council or for the presidency, but also if someone wants to join Port’Oria, you can contact the number 348 1232781.

“I would be very pleased to see a good turnout of people, testifying to the growth that has taken place in the neighborhood over the years”, says outgoing president Davide Riva, who announces his decision not to run again as president, but to want to stay on the board. «They have been three special years, because in the middle there was the situation linked to Covid (for this reason the two-year mandate has been extended)», says Riva. «Despite this, I am satisfied. We didn’t win the Palio, but I’ve never considered it as the actual goal. It is the consequence of the work being done within the neighborhood and we have laid good foundations over the years, with a lot of commitment from everyone. The satisfaction is having seen this group of people grow », he underlines.

«The neighborhood is solid, we managed to give it a home since we now finally have an office, we managed to involve and inspire people who will also lend a hand in the future. I’m leaving a richer neighborhood on a human level and in a good situation. Personally, I gave everything I could, now there is a need for new ideas and new enthusiasm».