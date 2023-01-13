Home News Feltre station, opens the new bus square
Feltre station, opens the new bus square

The new bus square next to the Feltre station opens on Monday 16 January. This is a new arrangement that reserves the first two lanes for city buses and gives plenty of space – all the other lanes – to extra-urban service buses.

«In this way it is possible to effectively and also visually distinguish between urban and extra-urban departures. The new provision also goes in the direction of increasing the degree of safety for drivers and passengers. Furthermore, the convergence between the train station and the bus station constitutes a further element of the road-rail integration that is being aimed at for mobility in the Belluno area”, explain the technicians of Dolomite Bus spa. “The company will monitor the efficiency of the new arrangement in the first few periods”.

