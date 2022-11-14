Never as this time the Golden Discobolus, or the most important award established by the Italian Sports Center, went to the right person: Gianluigi Da Col, backbone of Us Virtus Nemeggio and of the entire Feltre del Csi committee of which he is the current vice president. And yesterday the Ocri room was filled with people with whom Gigi, as everyone calls him, collaborated on an organizational level or shared the efforts on the paths of a country or a football field. A beautiful moment that represents the essence of CSI: aggregation, friendship and education, without forgetting sport, competition and competition.

The president Cinzia Lusa has woven the words of the handyman executive: «When there is a demonstration to be organized, Gianluigi always encourages everyone to give their best, and he is in the front row. When he is there you can see the careful preparation, done with the heart, with an eye on kids and children for whom there must always be a medal. Rankings don’t matter. Da Col embodies the true spirit of the CSI: to be well, to be together ».

The municipal administration deployed in force with the mayor Viviana Fusaro, the deputy mayor Dalla Palma and the councilor for sport Maurizio Zatta underlined the role of the CSI in the local sports scene: “The CSI lives sport as an educational tool and shows it in all their own activities “, said Zatta, while the mayor dwelt on the involvement that the CSI is able to nurture in terms of young people and volunteers”.

Between one speech and the next, the audience was able to listen to Fabio Pellencin, a member of the Us San Vittore and a very talented guitarist, capable of capturing the attention of the audience. The greeting of the national CSI was entrusted to the councilor Nicoletta Castellini.

As for Da Col’s curriculum, it was the turn of a Virtus Nemeggio executive to read the notes written on a sheet: “Gigi approached sport from a very young age when in 1969, in the circles linked to the parish of Nemeggio, the Us Virtus was born . He starts out as an athlete, both in running and in football. Lacorsa, a sport more congenial to him, will give him great satisfactions that will mark him throughout his life. Anyone who knows him knows how much he cares about this discipline and knows how much time he himself spent to promote it and try to keep it alive ».

And again: «It represents a fundamental pawn for both sporting and recreational activities of our society. He is part of the board of the CSI of Feltre, as well as the group of timekeepers who allows hundreds of people, with his punctual and precise service, to practice sport. His is an all-round availability, a passion, a vocation. For Gigi it is never a sacrifice, it is an investment. His is the belief that, by doing things well, the desired results will be achieved ».