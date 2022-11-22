The lifeless body of was recovered and brought back to the valley Mery Masoccothe young of Feltre crashed yesterday during the descent from Comedoon Peaks of Feltre.



After having landed the helicopter rescue technician with a 20-metre winch at about two thousand meters above sea level, just below the Comedon Pass, the helicopter of the Suem of Pieve di Cadore flew to embark two technicians of Feltre mountain rescue in support of operations. After slipping from the track of the north ridges, which she was following with three friends, the girl had in fact tumbled west among the rocks for a few tens of meters ending up on an icy ledge.



Once an anchor was set up to complete the maneuvers in safety, the rescuers proceeded to recover the body, which was moved using the winch and then transported to the mortuary of theFeltre hospital.