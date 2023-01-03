The municipal council of Feltrein its last session, the final-executive project concerning the redevelopment of thePasquer kindergarten.

The Municipality of Feltre has launched an initiative with the previous administration for the modernization of the structures and the childcare services for children aged 0 to 6 yearswhich sees the Pasquer school complex as the primary protagonist.

The project for the Pnrr

The feasibility project approved in May 2021 by the municipal council had been a candidate based on a specific notice of the Pnrr, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. After the Ministry of Education has communicated the admission to the funding, the Municipality has therefore entrusted the planning service in recent months and in the last session the Giunta has approved the final project for the intervention.

The works will include, in particular, the completion of the energy redevelopment of the roof with the same typology as that created in the first section relating to the historical wing of the nursery school, as well as the insulationthe arrangement of bathrooms and heating systems.

In addition to these interventions, the project plans to complete the paving of pedestrian paths on the roof and to intervene with some important adaptation works on the former caretaker’s apartment, with – first of all – the replacement of the windows, the insulation and the adaptation of the technological systems.

Councilor Claudio Dalla Palma

«The works scheduled at the Pasquer kindergarten will make it possible to make the facility safer and more efficientat the same time reducing – another particularly important issue – the costs for the energy bill», underlines the deputy mayor and councilor for education and training Claudio dalla Palma. “With the intervention on the former caretaker’s apartment we will also be able to increase the usable spaces and, consequently, the reception and the training offer for the benefit of the families of our area”, adds Dalla Palma.

The councilor for education Claudio Dalla Palma

The intervention, of total cost of 500 thousand euroswill be financed for 443 thousand euros with funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and for the remaining 57 thousand with resources from the budget of the Municipality of Feltre.