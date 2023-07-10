4
By: Gloria Camargo Colombia stands out as one of the main producers and exporters of coffee in Latin America. In the last month of May, the country experienced a 22% growth in coffee exports compared to the previous year, going from 152 thousand bags to 185 thousand. In addition, domestic consumption also […]
The entry The female coffee power was first published in Diario del Huila.
See also Saturday Rai Sport (Web and Play), 11 March 2023 | direct Alpine Skiing Kranjska Gora + Aare, Tyrrhenian-Adriatic