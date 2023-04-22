Female cyclist occupying the right-turn through lane was urged and scolded by the car behind me by honking the horn

The female rider occupied the right-turn through lane, and was urged and reprimanded by the car behind me by the horn

When driving, if you go straight, do you enter the straight + right turn lane?

On April 20th, a female rider shared an incident that made her angry. She rode a motorcycle straight and waited for a red light in the straight + right turn lane, only to be urged by a car behind her with a horn.

After the vehicle behind honked its horn three times, the female rider couldn’t help but turned around and shouted: “Go straight + turn right, can’t I go here?”

The female rider said, “I’m really convinced, and I’m not wrong. Did Didi keep asking me to run a red light? How urgent is the family, and I have to rush for these few seconds.”

Netizen comments are also polarized, supporters said:

Don’t ask, don’t look back, just wait there for the green light

According to the traffic regulations, the owner of the motorcycle is fine, and the car behind has no right to urge others to leave…

If I was driving I would never honk because the right of way is on motorcycles

Opponents commented:

Are you reasonable?bad driving habits

Do you know why other cars don’t use this lane?

This is the most annoying, if you don’t give way to the road, you can’t get a little bit on the side and everyone can pass

It is indeed going straight and turning right. There is nothing wrong with it in theory, but it is a little wicked to block the right-turning car.

When occupying this lane, you can pull over and stop without affecting the traffic behind. Although you are right, wouldn’t it be better to be more convenient to others?

According to traffic regulations, when encountering this kind of straight-going right-turn shared lane, drivers who have the need to go straight or turn right can drive in this lane. You need to wait patiently, and you can turn right only after the vehicle in front is passing normally and the right turn signal light is green (the vehicle behind must not honk the horn to urge the vehicle in front).

If a straight-going vehicle is waiting for a red light, if it is urged by a turning vehicle behind, it is not necessary to drive forward to give way to the vehicle behind, otherwise it will face penalty points and fines for running a red light.

Drivers should also be reminded here that if there are not many vehicles in the straight lane, then try not to drive straight vehicles into the shared lane, so as to facilitate the rapid passage of right-turning vehicles.