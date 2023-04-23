Female hummingbirds ‘dress up’

To avoid attacks by males, young female hummingbirds have adopted metallic plumage.

Most of the observed species of birds follow the same pattern. To attract females, males wear showy plumage, which they display before them in their courtship rituals. In the female specimens, however, the same phenomenon had not been observed. Until now, the young female hummingbirds changed the landscape. To defend themselves against the attacks of the males, they have developed a defense mechanism that went unnoticed by contemporary science.

Unlike other bird species, such as peacocks, they also have metallic colored feathers. It seems, according to a study by the University of Washington, in the United States, that this is the result of a natural history of aggression, which they had to overcome by taking the shades of the male specimens.

Sexual dimorphism and defense mechanisms

Until 2019, it was assumed as a general rule that only male birds could have colorful plumage. A recent study from the University of Washington came to refute this dogmatic belief, confirming that female hummingbirds also cover their bodies with the same metallic tones as their male counterparts.

The results were published in Current Biology, three years after the research efforts began. Under the conceptual umbrella of sexual dimorphism, in which the physical differentiation according to sex is marked, the same logic was applied to all species, without first corroborating that this was the case in nature. Jay Falk, lead biologist on the project, noted the following regarding the findings:

The fact that the characteristic iridescent coating of males is also seen in females, however, has nothing to do with a reproductive issue. On the contrary, it seems that, naturally, the young females adopted it to prevent them from attacking them, or hindering them from obtaining nectar.

This is particularly important during their early development years, when they need to get the necessary nutrients. For this reason, Falk says, only about 20% of adult female hummingbirds have conspicuous plumage. Unlike males, they do not keep it throughout their lives.

Machismo in the scientific gaze

The colorful ornamentation of female hummingbirds sheds light on a deep problem in the scientific gaze. Beyond the evolutionary forces that drive species, it reveals a lack of ‘objective’ observation of natural phenomena. Until now, the task of the females to find food on their own had been completely neglected.

“This old idea completely ignored the role of women,” says Sara Lipshutz, a biologist at Indiana University who was not involved in the study. Since Darwin’s theoretical proposal, The Origin of Species (1859), this fact had been overlooked. It turns out that not only have birds replicated this defense mechanism, but it has also been seen in various types of fish.

For this reason, Falk and his team of biologists from the University of Washington ensure that these exceptions can be repeated in other species. Beyond the macho frame of reference, today the agency of female birds can be taken into account to adapt and fend for themselves, without the need for a male provider. Not only that: they know how to defend themselves, and they manage to deceive the men by ‘disguising’ themselves with their own colors.