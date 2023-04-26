Female Pereira does not have a good time either

Women’s Soccer | The red and yellow suffered their second defeat after losing 1-2 at home against Cortuluá

Julian Andres Santa

Just as Deportivo Pereira for men is not going through its best moment in the Colombian League, the women’s squad has not been able to improve its present either and yesterday they suffered their second defeat in the Women’s League and the first at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, after losing 1-2 before Cortulua. The Risaraldenses began winning with a penalty kick from Pereira’s Ana Milé González at minute 41 and went into the break with a partial advantage, however, in the plugin the Vallunas managed to come back.

KEEPING A MARKER, COMMON PROBLEM

Continuing with the similarities between Deportivo Pereira for men and women, both teams have a hard time maintaining a favorable score and this problem has affected them in the loss of important points that would have them in a better position in the standings of the two tournaments. Cortuluá tied yesterday’s match at the Villa Olímpica seven minutes into the match with the player Natalia Ruiz and won it with 21 minutes to go through María Carvajal, from 12 steps.

THEY ARE ALREADY SIXTH IN THE TABLE

With this result, the Matecañas, led by Carlos Ariel Osorio, completed five rounds without winning in the league. Their last win came on March 13 in Bogota, where they beat Millonarios 1-2. From then on they reaped three draws and two losses. Junior and Cortuluá have been the teams that have won the game over the Risaraldians, who have not managed to get out of this football rut and which now places them in sixth place in the standings with 19 points, eight behind the only leader in America.

On the next day, Deportivo Pereira will visit Llaneros in a hard match, this Sunday at 4 in the afternoon. His rival is third with 22 units.

POSITIONS TABLE

1. America. 27 points

2. Deportivo Cali. 22

3. Rangers. 22

4. Santa Fe. 21

5. National. 19

6. Deportivo Pereira. 19

7. Medellín. 17

8. Equity. 16

9. Cortuluá. 16

10. Wheels. 15

11. Junior. 13

12. Boy. 13

13. Millionaires. 10

14. Real Santander. 9

15. Bucaramanga. 6

16. Meal. 5

17. Tolima. 2