BOLOGNA – The Minister of Justice, Marta Cartabia, through her Cabinet, asked the Inspectorate offices to “urgently carry out the necessary preliminary investigations, formulating, on the outcome, evaluations and proposals”. An initiative taken in the face of press reconstructions on the femicide of Alessandra Matteuzzi a Bologna, killed by the former partner Giovanni Padovani. This is what we learn from sources in via Arenula.

“It is not bad justice”

“In this affair we cannot speak of malagiustizia at all”, meanwhile the prosecutor of Gr1 told the Gr1 Bologna Giuseppe Amato. “The complaint was collected at the end of July, on August 1 it was registered and the investigations that could not be concluded before August 29 were immediately activated because some people to hear were on vacation. What we could do, we did”. According to Amato, “no situations of concrete risk of violence emerged from the report, it was the typical conduct of harassing stalkerism”. And regarding the use of the electronic bracelet to combat cases of gender-based violence, Amato added: “The problem is that of costs. Already today we could use them for some crimes, but when you go to ask for them they are not found. So you need the norm, but then also force to be able to create from an economic point of view the tools that make it work “.

The prosecutor asks for jail

It pm Domenico Ambrosino he asked for the validation of the arrest and pre-trial detention in prison for Padovani, accused of murder aggravated by stalking. The hearing was set before the Gip Andrea Salvatore Romito for tomorrow morning, the suspect is defended by the lawyer Enrico Buono. In the morning, the medical examiner Guido Pelletti was assigned the task of the autopsy, exam that will start tomorrow afternoon. The defense has appointed Giuseppe Fortuni as a party consultant.

The pain of family members

“What happened was by no means a bolt from the blue because there had been previous signs, so much so that there had been a complaint. The problem is in the regulatory breaches. at the same time there is no protection, the femicides will continue “, said the cousin of Alessandra Matteuzzi, the lawyer from Modena Sonia Bartolini. With her was also the nephew of the murdered woman, Matteo Perini: “My aunt was a person of heart and did not deserve all this, I hope this episode will change things. I expect him to rot in jail, but that you don’t pay just one person, otherwise it will happen again. “

bunches of flowers they were brought in the morning by neighbors and acquaintances to the entrance of the building in via dell’Arcoveggio, on the outskirts of Bologna, where Alessandra lived. “For the Matteuzzi family” read the note accompanying one of the decks. The small porch where, on Tuesday evening, the murder took place has in the meantime been cleaned of the bloodstains, which remained on the ground until yesterday. The bench on which the woman was massacred, beaten and hammered, is still missing, and which she had been removed by the police immediately after the fact.

That message against violence

Padovani, 27, in November 2021 had shared on social networks a campaign against violence against the women of the football team in which he played at the time. On 25 November 2021, international day on the topic, he had relaunched a message from Troina Calcio on Instagram, where he appeared, with the captain’s armband, in front of the message “Stop violence against women. Troina Calcio says no to gender-based violence and in gender!”

Zuppi’s condolences

“It is a tragic event that shakes Bologna, Italy and our consciences and asks us not to remain indifferent to the cases of femicide and the various forms of violence of which many women are victims every day, often in a silent way. urgently the need for ethical, cultural and also preventive action, which certainly involves the Police forces but also the whole community “. This was stated by the archbishop of Bologna and president of the CEI Matteo Zuppi, speaking with a note of condolence for the death of Alessandra Matteuzzi. For the cardinal “it is necessary to understand and rediscover the true meaning of the man-woman bond, made up of reciprocity, gift of self, shared planning, mutual support, respect. Love is life and can never become violence, persecution and death”. The Archbishop also takes up the words of Pope Francis who recently “urged us to commit ourselves even more to foster the culture of respect for each person and the care of relationships in the various areas of society, to promote the family and protect women, underlining that ‘to hurt a woman is to outrage God, who took humanity from a woman’ “.

