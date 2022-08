BOLOGNA The investigating judge of the Court of Bologna, Andrea Salvatore Romitovalidated the arrest and ordered the pre-trial detention in prison for Giovanni Padovani, the 27-year-old arrested for the murder of his partner Alessandra Matteuzzi, who was hammered on Tuesday evening in Bologna.

The validation hearing in the morning lasted a few minutes: he exercised the right not to answer Giovanni Padovani27, accused of the femicide of Alessandra Matteuzzi.