The president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, went to Fano today, to remember Anastasia Alashri, the young Ukrainian refugee killed by her ex-husband of Egyptian nationality on 13 November. After the joint meeting, La Russa has embraced strong the Anastasia’s motherwho was holding a rosary in her hand, and has laid a bouquet of red roses in front of the door of the house where the woman lived. A minute of silence and then, after thanking everyone present, he left for the capital.

«Escape from a war and find death at the hands of those who promised her love it is the most emblematic there can be, and this is why, among the many sufferings that the feminicide has caused, I thought it was the right thing to come and pay homage to Anastasiia and her family”, declared the president of the Senate as soon as arrived in Fano. «I also had the opportunity to say yesterday, in the ceremony of the senatorial commission, that the issue of femicide it cannot be seen, and those who see it are mistaken, as something that concerns women. It concerns if anything especially men – reiterated La Russa–, because it is men who have to face and understand that the respect, this is the fundamental term, that one owes to other people, if possible, must be even greater towards the other half of the sky».

As for the establishment of a bicameral commission on violence against women and femicides it will serve above all for “knowledge because laws are not enough to combat these phenomena, which in any case are useful, the efficiency of the police force is not enough, which I thank”, continued the president of the Senate. «I expect that from the knowledge of the phenomenon, the statistics and so on – he explained -, the possibility arises of fighting it better. For example, we know how many feminicides there are, because when a woman dies, if she is killed for reasons that are related to what we call feminicide, she makes statistics, but how many other crimes are committed for the same reason and it is not known. There is a libel trial – he added -, but it doesn’t say whether it is a libel between two motorists who defame each other at the end of a dispute or if instead it is a libel against a woman because she is a woman. It doesn’t say if damage to a car is done by a hooligan or is done by a disappointed lover, husband, boyfriend or ex. So even the numbers, even the statistics can be used to understand the dimension of the phenomenon». «Of course – she added – it is not only this that the commission will do. He will try to understand the reasons and also the remedies ». And the work of the body “will be important precisely because it is bicameral”.