Another woman dead, another woman killed by her partner. The femicide of Capoterra, a municipality that is part of the metropolitan city of Cagliari, is the umpteenth story of a man who stabbed his partner to death, today around noon. The neighbors have raised the alarm, alerting the carabinieri.

After the crime, the man took to the street, met the soldiers on the street and gave himself up, telling what he had done. The arrival of the 118 doctors who went up to the apartment and tried to help the woman was useless: she was already dead.

The “Repubblica” femicide observatory

The victim is called Metusev Slobodanka, born in 1974. He Stevan Sajn, 50 years old. Both of Serbian nationality, they were housed in a reception center for migrants in the center of the country, where other guests are staying.

The man was blocked with the bloody knife still in his hand at Casa Melis, a structure of the Municipality opened on the occasion of the commemoration of the dead.

“We heard the screams and confusion – Mayor Beniamino Garau told Ansa – then the man took refuge in Casa Melis which we had left open because at the end of the ceremony we should have returned there. Then we understood what had happened and there ‘man was stopped by the police and we interrupted the celebrations “.

As of October 31, 2022, the Viminale feminicides observatory counted 79 women killed in 10 months in the family or affective context. Of these, 46, more than half, died at the hands of their partner or ex.

