Born in Syria, but raised in Bassano del Grappa, at the age of only 16, with the excuse of an error in the passport to be fixed, Amani El Nasif she was taken back to Aleppo, where an arranged marriage was actually waiting for her. After 399 days of outrages and violence, thanks to the complicity of an uncle she managed to escape to return to the Venetian town, where she still, 32 years old, divides herself between work in a professional studio and a passion for writing.

