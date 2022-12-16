Home News Feminicide in Apricena, woman shot dead at home in front of her daughter: husband arrested
FOOTAGE – Killed by her husband in front of one of her daughters. A 44-year-old woman, Giovanna Frinowas killed at home in Apricena, victim of yet another feminicide and a few hours after the murder in Sicily of Giovanna Bonsignore. The woman died under the blows of at least three bullets.

Shooting her around noon was her 56-year-old husband, Antonio DiLillowho, upon the arrival of the carabinieri, first barricaded himself in the house and then turned himself in, letting the soldiers enter.

The reliefs after the murder

It was the neighbors who raised the alarm after hearing screams and the sound of gunfire. The man is a former security guard: this could explain the gun used for the feminicide. The couple had three children, one of whom was in the house at the time of the crime.

“We are in shock as a community: we remain incredulous because no one could have ever imagined such a tragedy”. This was stated by the mayor of Apricena (Foggia), Anthony Powerafter learning of the crime.

“As far as I know, the couple had never leaked anything, no problem either to us as a Municipality, or to the police. There has been no complaint”, continues the mayor. “I knew both her, a sunny and dynamic girl, and her husband who until recently was a security guard”, she goes on. “Yesterday evening he had gone to pick up the Christmas package at our elderly center and my collaborators told me that he seemed serene”, he adds.

