Feminicide in Ciudad Bolívar would have slept with the victim’s corpse

In a tragic episode that has left the community of Ciudad Bolívar shocked, a serious case of femicide was confirmed in the Caracolí neighborhood. The lifeless body of a woman, who had been reported missing, was found in a local home with obvious signs of violence.

The authorities did not imagine that the macabre discovery would lead them to an even more terrifying story.

The victim, identified as Francy Milena Lozano, 45, apparently had a romantic relationship with the alleged aggressor. According to preliminary investigations by the Police, the suspect would have lived with the woman’s body for several days, a situation that has shocked public opinion.

The scene that the agents found when entering the house is horrifying. The woman’s body showed multiple signs of violence on her face and body, and her alleged feminicide stated that she slept with her corpse.

The exact date of his death will be determined through forensic examinations at the National Institute of Legal Medicine. In addition, neighbors have provided testimonies that suggest that the victim would have been subjected to constant mistreatment and abuse by the individual now in custody.

This aberrant feminicide would have taken place on September 30, the day on which neighbors claim to have heard a violent argument between the couple. However, the macabre discovery of the lifeless body did not occur until October 5, when the victim’s son was informed by the alleged murderer about what had happened.

The authorities acted immediately, arresting the alleged murderer, who allowed an inspection of his home. The charges against him include the crime of aggravated femicide, with a possible sentence ranging between 40 and 50 years in prison.

Meanwhile, this fact adds to the feminicide wave that has hit Ciudad Bolívar. In the early hours of Saturday, September 30, a fierce fire devastated a home, claiming the life of Melania Sofía Gutiérrez, a girl who was only 10 years old.

Despite medical efforts, his mother, Olga Lucía Quiñones, succumbed to her injuries on October 5 at the Ciudad Bolívar Hospital. The tragedy that engulfed this family left the community shocked.

Hours after the death of Olga Lucía, the Bogotá Metropolitan Police captured an individual known as alias ‘Sandy’, identified as one of the main suspects in starting the fire that resulted in the loss of mother and daughter. According to the authorities, from the moment of the events, both the Police and the community joined together to track down this alleged aggressor, culminating in his arrest.

The quick action of the uniformed officers prevented an attempted lynching by residents at the time of his capture in the El Perdomo neighborhood.

Colonel Javier Gallego, operational commander of the Mebog Police, explained: “The fire, according to the investigation, was caused by the captured person. “This man was captured and prosecuted for the crime of aggravated feminicide, homicide and arson.”

Investigations indicate that ‘Sandy’ must face charges of femicide, since, according to the case file, he had a romantic relationship with Olga. Before the tragic fire, the woman had made the decision to expel him from her home. Furthermore, it has been revealed that this individual had repeatedly attacked both Olga and her daughter. Reports suggest that the motive behind the fire could have been retaliation for the breakup of the relationship, leading the subject to set fire to the house with Olga and Melania trapped inside. With Infobae

